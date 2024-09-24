Actress Parvati Nair Finally Responds To Allegations Of Abuse Made By Domestic Worker Calling Them 'False Narratives'

New Delhi: Actress Parvati Nair has addressed recent allegations of abuse made by a former domestic worker, Bose, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

According to reports from ANI, a case was filed against Nair and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) of the BNS following Bose’s complaint. Bose, who worked at KJR Studios, was also assigned domestic duties at Nair's residence in 2022. During his tenure, several items—including a laptop, watch, camera, and mobile phone—went missing, leading Nair to file a complaint against Bose for suspected theft.

In response to Nair’s allegations, Bose came forward with his side of the story, asserting that the accusations of theft were not true. He claims that after his release from custody, when he returned to work at KJR Studios, the GOAT actress confronted him and slapped him, while the other five individuals allegedly verbally abused him.

Also Read: Actress Parvati Nair Faces Legal Trouble: Case Filed For Alleged Harassment Of Domestic Worker

And now, Nair finally shared her perspective on the unfolding situation. She stated, “Some false narratives and baseless allegations are being circulated. I have full faith in the judicial system, and my legal team will take action against everyone responsible. The truth will be out soon. Thank you to all my fans, friends, and family for your unwavering support.”

Some false narratives and baseless allegations are being circulated. I have full faith in the judicial system, and my legal team will take action against everyone responsible. The truth will be out soon. Thank you to all my fans, friends, and family for your unwavering support. — Parvati (@paro_nair) September 23, 2024

Nair emphasized that the claims made by the domestic worker are unfounded and not reflective of the reality of the circumstances. She expressed her determination to clear her name and highlighted her belief that justice will prevail.