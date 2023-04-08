Adnan Sami's Brother Junaid Khan Makes Explosive Allegations Against Singer, Says 'He Made Intimate Videos Of Ex-Wife'

New Delhi: Popular singer Adnan Sami's brother Junaid Khan has made some explosive allegations against him. He first took to his social media handle and made some startling statements against the singer. After calling him 'a shady character' in his note, the posts shared by him now stand deleted. However, screenshots of the same are doing the rounds on the internet.

JUNAID KHAN'S ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BROTHER ADNAN SAMI

Junaid, who reportedly is also a singer made shocking allegations against brother Adnan. His post read, “Adnan Sami was born on 15 August 1969 in a Rawal Pindi hospital. I was born in the same hospital in 1973. So him stating he was born in England or any other place are all lies. He failed his O levels in England and got the degrees made from Lahore. He did his A levels privately in Abu Dhabi (sic)."

He even claimed that Sami has fake degrees and has even been to jail.

Adding more in the post, he wrote: "Adnan Sami could have helped me musically big time! He knows I have talent too and can sing. Many have said to me I have a slightly better voice than him even! The edge! But he never cared and remained selfish as he is. Never launched me in India! He is a shady character. Did he fear I may have overtaken him career-wise? Don’t rule it out! Now I sit at home doing nothing! Adnan Sami is the main reason for it."

ADNAN SAMI'S MUSICAL CAREER

Adnan Sami shot to fame with his pop music in early 2000 including Lift karaa de, Kabhi to nazar milao and Tera Chehra among many others. He did playback in Salman Kan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan with the song Bhar Do Jholi Meri. Adnan Sami, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani descent. In 2016, he was granted Indian citizenship.