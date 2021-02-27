हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Vaidya

After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar fly off for a vacay together!

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture with his 'cutie queen' Disha Parmar sitting in a helicopter. 

After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar fly off for a vacay together!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/rahulvaidyarkv

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar flew to an undisclosed location for holidays on Friday (February 26). 

The singer took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture with his 'cutie queen' Disha sitting in a helicopter. While Rahul wore a casual white t-shirt and denims, Disha donned a black top and paired it with denims.  Captioning the post, Rahul wrote, “Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein. Off for a couple of days away from mumbai with my cutie queen @dishaparmar.” 

Take a look at the post: 

Meanwhile, Rahul also recreated the viral ‘Pawri Ho rahi Hai’ trend once again and posted the video in his Instagram stories. Disha and Rahul say, “Ye hum hain, ye chopper hai aur hum pawri (party) karne jaa rahe hain.” 

In one of her stories, Disha can be seen wearing a green hoodie. She wrote alongside the post, “I wear my boyfriend’s clothes.” 

Rahul and Disha had also partied with their friends after the singer got out of the Bigg Boss house. He lost to TV actress Rubina Dilaik, who won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy on February 21. 

The couple have also featured together in Rahul Vaidya's single 'Yaad Teri' in 2019. 

