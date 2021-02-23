Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya visits Siddhivinayak Temple, seeks Bappa’s blessings!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame singer Rahul Vaidya visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 23). The singer emerged as the second winner in the Bigg Boss 14 finale.

The former Bigg Boss contestant was clicked by paparazzi outside the temple as he sought Lord Ganesha's blessings post his Bigg Boss stint. Rahul can be seen sporting denim shirt and jeans, with a teeka on his forehead. In the video, it can be seen that he also posed with fans who asked to click pictures with him.

Take a look:

In the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ finale on Sunday (February 21), Rahul was declared the runner-up and lost to TV actress Rubina Dilaik. He was one of the contestants with the highest fan following in the show.

Meanwhile, the singer recently joined the ‘pawri’ train and shared his own version of the viral trend. Sharing a video from his party, he can be heard saying in the video, "Yeh main hun, yeh mera ghar hai aur yhaan Pawri ho ri hai!" He also posted photos with his girlfriend, TV actress Disha Parmar from the party.

The coupled have also featured together in Rahul Vaidya's single 'Yaad Teri' in 2019.