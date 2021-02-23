Rahul Vaidya joins viral 'Pawri' trend, celebrates return from Bigg Boss with ladylove Disha Parmar

NEW DELHI: The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has joined the 'Pawri Ho Ri hai' trend created and made popular by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen. On Monday evening, the actor took to Instagram to share a fun video of him taking part in the trend. In the video, Rahul appears to be attending a welcome-back party after spending over 140 days in the Bigg Boss house. He spent the evening with close friends and family, including his ladylove, who he proposed to for marriage on national television, Disha Parmar.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Rahul is seen in a bright red tracksuit as he enacted the 'Pawri' trend and said, "Yeh main hun, yeh mera ghar hai aur yhaan Pawri ho ri hai!" Disha wore a white and blue polka dotted dress for the celebration.

In the caption, he wrote, "Verified #BiggBoss14 ke baad wali PAWRI #pawrihoraihai." Rahul was an inch away from winning the Bigg Boss trophy but lost to Rubina Dilaik. However, he was awarded as the first runner-up of the reality show. The singer was quite content with his achievements and journey despite losing to Rubina, according to an interview with IANS.

Along with the viral 'Pawri' video, Rahul also shared photos with Disha from the party. In one of the pictures, the former Bigg Boss contestant is seen giving a peck on her cheek. Well, the second picture is definitely going to leave many of his fans blushing. Check out the photos below:

He was quoted as saying by IANS, "(I am) Very happy. Never had my expectations from the day I entered the show. Just got into playing the game and got appreciated. I reached the top two and surprisingly I am not even sad that I have not won. I am more than happy that I have played the game gracefully and that I am getting back home to my folks and girlfriend."

Rahul gained a massive fan following after appearing on the reality TV show and received love and support for his gameplay.