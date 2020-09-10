After Kangana Ranaut, BMC issues showcause notice to designer Manish Malhotra for 'unauthorised construction'

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a showcause notice to designer Manish Malhotra for 'unauthorised construction' at his bungalow. The BMC has given Manish seven days to respond. A similar notice as Kangana Ranaut was pasted at his bungalow. It raises four irregularities in the construction at the residence.

Manish Malhotra has said that he will cooperate with the BMC.

"Under Section 351(1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 & as per the Notification dated April 4, 2013, you have erected/commenced erection of a building/executed/commenced executions of certain work or changed the existing user at premises described in the schedule below located at above-mentioned address without permission from the competent authority," the BMC said.

"I hereby further give you notice, that, if you fail to show sufficient cause to my satisfaction, within the aforesaid stipulated period as to why the said building or work should not be removed or pulled down or change of user should be retained. I shall cause the said building or work to be removed or pulled down or restore the unauthorized user to its sanctioned user at your risk and cost. You will also be liable for prosecution under Section 475A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which is punishable with imprisonment and fine," the notice further read.

"Unauthorised change of user from residential to commercial office on first floor, unauthorised addition and alteration by way of erecting partitions/cabins on first floor, unauthorised construction of two structure with brick masonry wall and A.C sheet roof on second-floor terrace admeasuring 4.80m X 3.70m X 2.50m and 3.80m X 3.50m X 2.50m approximately, unauthorised construction of shed with MS angles and AC sheet roof on second-floor terrace admeasuring 8.35m X 3.50m X 2.50m approximately," BMC pointed out these changes in the building.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Kangana Ranaut's office in Palli Hill.