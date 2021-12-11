After royal wedding, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shift to their new home

Mumbai: Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, are back to Mumbai and have reportedly moved into their new home.As per several reports, the couple arrived at their Juhu home on Friday night.

Anushka Sharma confirmed recently on social media that the newlyweds will be neighbours to her and Virat Kohli.

As per sources, VicKat`s new lavish house is sea facing and there had been tremendous work going on the site in the past few days in order to make the place ready for the couple.

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.