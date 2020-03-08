After Taimur, Saif Ali Khan makes grand debut on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram, her caption says it all

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor, new to Instagram, is on a roll, like literally. After sharing a lovely picture with little Taimur, Kareena treated her Instafam to a photo of her 'love' Saif Ali Khan. The post features Saif playing a guitar and is surrounded by Kareena and Saif on both sides. However, their faces are not clearly visible. She posted the monochrome picture with a loved-up caption which said, "My love... always playing his own tune." Aww, Kareena!

Take a look at the picture here.

What's that puddle on the floor. Oh, it's your heart!

Kareena and Saif married in 2012 after dating for over five years. Taimur was born to them in December 2016.

Kareena officially debuted on Instagram on Friday. After saying hello to Instagram, she shared a picture with Taimur. The internet was totally beaming with joy after seeing the picture and so were we.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', headlined by Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan. Kareena also has 'Takht' in the pipeline.