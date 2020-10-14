After viral wedding pics, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's recent glam photo will drive you nuts!

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jasleen Matharu and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota sent everyone into a tizzy a few days back with their pictures where they rocked a wedding attire. Later, it came to light that it was only for a movie they are doing together.

Now, Jasleen posted yet another jaw-dropping picture of the two on Instagram where you will be surprised to see their uber glam rockstar avatar. Take a look:

Jasleen and Anup Jalota are working together in a Hindi movie titled 'Woh Meri Student Hai'. A few days back, Jasleen had shared the first look of the film with the announcement of her project.

Jasleen and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota were seen together as participants in 'Bigg Boss 12'. During their stay inside the house, the duo remained in highlights and hogged all the attention.

However, soon after the show, they denied any kind of relationship and maintained that these are all rumours.