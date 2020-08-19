Ahead of Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, sister Shweta Singh Kirti writes, 'lead us from darkness unto light'

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a note saying "lead us from darkness unto light" ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict whether a CBI probe will be allowed in the actor's death case or not. The apex court will pronounce its verdict on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her at Patna for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant, to Mumbai. The judgement is likely to come at around 11 am.

"Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati #GlobalPrayers4SSR #Godiswithus," Shweta posted.

The Centre had earlier informed Supreme Court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Sushant's father KK Singh. He has Rhea and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Police said he died by suicide. The Mumbai Police has been probing the case since then. However, Sushant's family, friend and several of his fans have been pressing for a CBI investigation for a fair probe.

On Tuesday, Shweta had urged for an early decision from the Supreme Court in the pending hearing for a CBI probe into Sushant's death case. Shweta tweeted to say that the family has been "hopeful and patiently waiting" for the decision.

"Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR," Shweta tweeted.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Sushant's father against Rhea Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).