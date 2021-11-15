Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan enjoy 'paradise' with daughter Aaradhya at Maldives ahead of her 10th birthday

New Delhi: Days after celebrating the festival of Diwali with the Bachchan family, Bollywood IT couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan jetted off to the Maldives along with their daughter Aaradhya and are vacationing there. The parents will be celebrating her 10th birthday on November 16 on the tropical island.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have been regularly dropping pictures of their exotic vacation. As per Bollywood Life, the couple has been staying at Amilla resort. The report adds that the villa approximately ranges Rs 10 lakh per night. The most expensive estate is described as a hip, luxurious light-filled space which costs approximately around Rs 14 lakh.

In one of the photos, Aishwarya is seen enjoying the pool alongside her daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek shared a Boomerang video of himself on his Instagram at the shore while the waves touches his feet.

Sharing pictures of the view from their villa, Abhishek wrote, "Not a bad view to wake-up to."

Aishwarya too shared a view of the resort that featured two swimming pools located adjacent to each other with several palm trees and the beach in the background. Summing up what she feels about the location, Aishwarya Rai wrote, "Sun… breeze… and paradise."

Aishwarya and Abhishek have starred together in several projects, including 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Sarkar Raj', 'Dhoom', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Guru' and 'Raavan'. After dating for a few years, the duo tied the knot in 2007. Four years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

Last seen in Amazon's web-series 'Breathe 2', Abhishek is all set to feature on the third installment of the series. He also has 'Bob Biswas', 'Dasvi' and 'SSS7' in his kitty. Asihwarya, who was last seen in 'Fanney Khan', has Tamil film 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2'.