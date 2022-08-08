NewsLifestylePeople
Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn parties hard with her gang, looks stunning in pink mini dress, see PHOTOS

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: New Delhi: Superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa is quite a popular name on social media. The darling daughter of the superstar couple is having the time of her life with BFFs giving her company on long exotic holidays, parties and lunch outings. 

While Nysa has kept her Instagram account in private mode, her friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry often treats her fans with her photos and videos. Orhan's latest set of images features Nysa chilling out with her friends at a HOT party. She is seen dressed in a pink mini dress that came with a plunging neckline, and her hair tied neatly at back.

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is yet to enter the glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, this has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She often sets the internet on fire with her sensuous pics and videos.  

Earlier this year, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse.

 

