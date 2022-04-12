New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Runway 34’ , opened up about his and wife Kajol’s 19 years old daughter Nysa Devgn. The star kid is already an internet sensation and her photos are often shared by fan accounts and get millions of likes. Ajay was asked in an interview with Film Companion whether Nysa has ambitions to enter Bollywood. The ‘Singham’ actor said that not currently but you never know if she changes her mind.

“I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now,” Ajay told Film Companion.

Nysa Devgn is studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Earlier, she was in Singapore for three years in a boarding school.

Photos of Nysa are often shared on the internet. Last month, she attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s fashion show and her photos were also shared by the ace designer himself.

Check it out:

Various photos of Nysa partying with Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also hit the internet.

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and welcomed Nysa in 2003. The couple also has a son Yug who was born in 2010.

Ajay Devgn’s starrer ‘Runway 34’ is also directed and produced by him. Apart from Ajay, the film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh.

‘Runway 34’ will be released in theatres on April 29.