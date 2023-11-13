Akshay Kumar Celebrates Patriotic Diwali With Army - PICS

New Delhi:Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated this Diwali in a special way. The actor spent a day with the Jawans and even celebrated Diwali with them. The actor paid tribute to the Indian army and celebrated Diwali with jawans. Actor Akshay Kumar spent a day with the Jawans and even celebrated Diwali with them.

'Jai Jawan' featured Akshay Kumar, dedicated to honour the courage and valour of the Indian Army. Akshay said, “I am very excited to be here. My father was a soldier in the army, so my heart since childhood is connected to the army. Seeing the uniform makes me proud and I am honoured to be here.”

Witnessing the valour, the actor also saw demonstrations of different techniques employed by the army, including the water plume technique, various ied techniques, and combat engineer activities such as bridge construction, helipad construction, and demolition.

Akshay Kumar actively asked questions and absorbed insights into the challenges faced by the army in safeguarding the nation. During his interactions with the jawans, Akshay expressed his excitement about being part of the episode and conveyed his deep connection to the army.

Recently, marking the 2nd anniversary of the action thriller film 'Sooryavanshi', director Rohit Shetty has mesmerized fans with the first look of actor Akshay Kumar from the film 'Singham Again'. Taking to Instagram, Rohit dropped a post which he captioned, "In Singham Again, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is..Akshay Kumar and a helicopter! As we complete 2 years of Sooryavanshi, VEER SOORYAVANSHI joins the battle with Singham. #SinghamAgain."

In the feisty first look, Akshay could be seen jumping off a helicopter while holding guns. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor could be seen donning all black outfits. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.