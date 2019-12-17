Akshay Kumar clarifies he 'accidentally' liked a tweet hailing police crackdown in Jamia

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar issued a clarification on Monday for 'accidentally' liking a tweet cheering violence in Jamia Milia Islamia University.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts."

In the wake of the showdown between the students of the Jamia Milia Islamia University and Delhi Police, netizens went amok after a screenshot of Akshay's like on a post hailing police crackdown in the university went viral on Twitter. Soon after the post surfaced on social media, #BoycottCanadianKumar started trending on Twitter with fans criticising him severely.

The Delhi Police barged into the campus of Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday where a protest was being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the students of the university. The violent clash between the police and students led to damage of public property and left over forty people grievously injured.