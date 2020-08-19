Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for Assam flood relief

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs one crore for flood relief in Assam, an official release said on Tuesday.

Guwahati: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs one crore for flood relief in Assam, an official release said on Tuesday.

Praising the actor for his generosity, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "Thank you Akshay Kumarji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena."

According to the official release, the Bollywood superstar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief.

Like previous years, this year too Assam has witnessed a devastating flood, which has so far killed 113 people in 22 districts, while 26 others have been killed in landslides since May 22.

With the respite in the monsoon rains, the two-month-long Assam floods have significantly improved in the first week of August, but around 6,000 people in 21 villages in four districts are still affected. The districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Baksa and Charaideo.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that the mighty Brahmaputra was in spate on Tuesday at many places in three districts -- Dhubri, Sonitpur and Jorhat

