New Delhi: Yash Raj Films, makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama film "Samrat Prithviraj", on Wednesday apprised the Delhi High Court that the film is absolutely neutral and does not refer to any caste in its depiction of the Indian king.

The stand came following a plea questioning the caste of the legendary king portrayed in the movie. The petitioner Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangthan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti, in its plea through advocate Rakesh Kumar, argued that Prithviraj Chauhan was a Gurjar warrior and that depicting him as a Rajput king in the film is wrong.

However, after taking the submissions, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta disposed of the matter.

The petitioner claimed that the film is based on the book "Prithviraj Raso", and the book itself refers to Prithviraj Chauhan as a Gurjar warrior, and hence, depicting him as a Rajput king in the film is wrong.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Central Board of Film Certification, also stated that the film is not depicting the king as either Rajput or Gurjar.

The producers also clarified that only the poster of the movie has been circulated by them and it is not describing him as either Rajput or Gurjar.

At this, the petitioner said if the film is caste-neutral, his plea stands resolved and said he doesn't want to press it further.

Recording the statements, the court also told the respondents to remain bound by their statements.

The film directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday.