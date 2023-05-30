Akshay Kumar's Funky LED Bag Costs Rs 35,000, Fans Call Him 'Uber Cool'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors in the industry today. Actors recent appearance at the airport has turned heads as his LED bag was worth a look.

Recently, Akki was snapped at the airport looking his best in an all-black casual avatar. However, what has caught everyone's attention and become the talk of the town is his black LED backpack.

Akshay's Dragon Eye LED bag that looked like Iron Man's face has taken over the internet. Last night, Akki was spotted as he made his way to the airport wearing black cargo pants paired with hoodies and green sneakers. He rounded off his look with white shoes but the show stealer was the bag.

As per Wion, the backpack that Akshay was carrying is called Iron Man LED Display Backpack and can be bought online from anywhere between Rs 9,000 to 35,000. The cost depends on the backpack edition you pick from the store or online.

It is a waterproof bag, the two eye-shaped LED lights that make the bag's design uber-cool can be controlled via your mobile phone. The pictures and videos of the actor are going viral on social media. Fans have flooded the comment section and called their favourite 'Raju Bhai', 'Uber Cool.' A social media user commented, 'Kuch bhi bolo yaar bag bahot stylish', 'Raju Bhai Ka Swag Hi Alag Hai,' commented another. A third one wrote, 'Khiladi Kumar Is Uber Cool.'

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in 'OMG 2', a satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG – Oh My God!' and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik.

He also has 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'The Great Indian Rescue' in the pipeline.