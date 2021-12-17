Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 long hair look LEAKED, actor bowled over by fan-edit video - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has his platter full with back-to-back entertainers lined up. His upcoming venture Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) shoot is underway and the Khiladi Kumar was recently spotted at the sets, which gave away his look in the movie.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and seemed mighty impressed by a fan edit of his OMG 2 look sporting a long hair tied in a top ponytail. He wrote: Loved this edit by @AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2. Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev

Loved this edit by @AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2. Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev https://t.co/g8G1gmkins — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2021

Directed by Amit Rai, `Oh My God 2` is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In 2012 Original, Akshay Kumar had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Apart from Akshay, the movie also features Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’

Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव@TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai pic.twitter.com/VgRZMVzoDy — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 23, 2021

In the sequel, Akki will be seen playing Lord Shiva, reportedly. "Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev," Akshay captioned the post while announcing the project back in October this year.