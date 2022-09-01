Alaya F opens up on her dating life, shares tips to spice up relationships!

New Delhi: On the latest episode of Tinder’s Swipe Ride series, celebrity Kusha Kapila is joined by the chic and super relatable, Alaya F, who shares her tips, tricks and secrets on how to drive your online dating life smoothly.

1. Be spontaneous and ask your match out on a date

If you vibe with someone, just ask them out on a date! Be spontaneous, gurl . Show them that you are willing to make an effort and plan that fun first date. In fact, according to Tinder’s Year in Swipe, first dates are all about activities, with ‘picnic in a park’ and ‘a virtual movie night’ being popular choices for young Indians. So, shed your inhibitions and find yourself a match who is down for some spontaneity just like you!

2. Create an on-point dating profile by making it fun and easy!

For someone who hasn’t met you before, your dating profile gives them a peek into your personality. So spark interest from a potential match by making your profile effortlessly cool and interesting to read with this special formula! Tinder recommends the 3/5/11 rule - 3 Interests to tell them more about what you like to do, 5 pictures/videos - that bring out the best of you, and at least 11 words in your bio - choose them wisely, they are a great way to give the other person a prompt for starting the conversation.

Quick Tip - Alaya recommends to keep an eye out for peeps with good pictures because that shows effort. Plus, they’ll always go the extra mile to ensure your social media game remains on-point.

3. When in doubt, call some friends and make it a party

Dating apps can be whatever you want them to be. Friends, roomies, travel buddies - your match can be whatever you want them to be! So if you’re ever in doubt while you’re on a date, call your friends and make it into a party! And fret not ladies, if you don’t find Mr. Right, you’ll at least have fun with some friends.

4. Do a deep dive on your date and try to understand them well

Vibing with a match over a great convo or even a shared hobby helps you decide if it’s worth taking it to the next level! So whether they’re into vegan cooking, zodiac signs or even sports, you know exactly what will make the convo exciting. And don’t forget to spruce up your bio with your interests, similar interests will surely spark some meaningful conversations and who knows, you may find your perfect match!

5. Stay true to yourself

How often has your match looked great ‘on paper’? Keep an open mind when dating people that veer off your usual ‘type’. But remember to always stay open and honest when dating online and share what you’re looking for in a potential partner. As long as you date the way YOU want to, it’s all good!

Catch Alaya F, Kusha Kapila and our tinder member Simran hype women up and discuss more tips on Tinder India’s YouTube channel.