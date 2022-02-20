Ali Fazal ignores Richa Chadha as they head for dinner with Death on the Nile team!

NEW DELHI: Ali Fazal, who is basking high after the success of his recently released film ‘Death on the Nile’ has now shared a new goofy video with his actor-girlfriend Richa Chadha while they head for dinner with the cast of the film.

Taking the video on his Instagram handle, Ali wrote, “On our way to the special dinner at the British Museum, with the cast . #deathonthenile #promotions #London #2022

@sinbadphgura thanks for this little interlude! @therichachadha

DEATH ON THE NILE continues its ride this weekend successfully worldwide. Go check it out!!..”

In the video, Richa can be seen all decked up in a beige and golden gown and was standing at the staircase, waiting for Ali to join her. While the actor came down and went ahead without noticing her.

Richa can be extremely disappointed with his behaviour and still stretches her hand towards him in order to make him realise his mistake and later both of them breaks out in laughter as they pre-planned it for their fans.

For the unversed, ‘Death on the Nile’ consists of multi-starrer film including Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, and Rose Leslie in important roles. It released worldwide on February 11. Helmed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is a murder mystery and has been garnering a lot of appreciations among all.