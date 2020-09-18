Ali Fazal looks suave as he embodies old Hollywood glamour in these new stills of Death on the Nile!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile is confirmed for October 23, 2020, release.

This will be one of the first major international pictures to see a global release. And looking at these new stills of the film featuring Ali Fazal, the actor embodies every bit of the 1930s golden era suave avatar.





Based on Agatha Christie’s novel by the same name the film’s cast includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo and Branagh himself.