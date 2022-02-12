हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

'In my head, I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor', reveals girlfriend Alia Bhatt!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor put their dating speculations to rest after attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together in 2018 as a couple.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's impending wedding have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The power couple has been going steady for over 4 years now and will be seen together in Brahmastra. 

Earlier in 2020, Ranbir Kapoor had made an explosive revelation at Rajeev Masand's video interview saying, "The wedding would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai  (@aliaabhatt)

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt addressed her marriage rumours and agreed to what her boyfriend said back then. She told NDTV, "He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai  (@aliaabhatt)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai  (@aliaabhatt)

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir's put their dating speculations to rest after attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together in 2018 as a couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai  (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

 

