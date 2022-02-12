'In my head, I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor', reveals girlfriend Alia Bhatt!

New Delhi: The rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's impending wedding have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The power couple has been going steady for over 4 years now and will be seen together in Brahmastra.

Earlier in 2020, Ranbir Kapoor had made an explosive revelation at Rajeev Masand's video interview saying, "The wedding would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives."

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt addressed her marriage rumours and agreed to what her boyfriend said back then. She told NDTV, "He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir's put their dating speculations to rest after attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together in 2018 as a couple.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.