Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt’s Bengali Greeting Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are busy promoting their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently they were in Kolkata as part of the promotional activities. Alia charmed her fans by sharing a video and behind-the-scenes pictures, where she warmly greeted the audience in Bengali. The duo reached Kolkata on Monday, coinciding with the release of their new dance number, Dhindora Baje Re. The energetic song showcases them in vibrant red attire, dancing joyously during Durga Puja celebrations. The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, with vocals by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

In the footage shared by Alia Bhatt, she can be seen diligently rehearsing her Bengali lines before taking the stage. Although she momentarily forgot her lines during the event, Ranveer Singh supported her, and after a few attempts, Alia managed to greet the audience in Bengali.

Sharing the moments on Instagram, Alia Bhatt captioned the post, “Rocky Aur Rani kii Kolkata kii kahaani (Rocky and Rani's Kolkata story). See you in 3 days!! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in cinemas this Friday.”



cre Trending Stories

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a pink and red saree, complemented by statement earrings and a backless blouse. She went for a minimal makeup look that was just perfect. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh opted for a casual white shirt and black pants. He styled the whole look with white boots.

The videos showcase Alia Bhatt rehearsing her lines on a sofa with the help of a tablet and later speaking in Bengali during the event. Alia began speaking in Bengali but paused midway, admitting, "I forgot my lines, maine rehearse kiya tha (I had rehearsed)."

Ranveer jokingly teased her about momentarily forgetting her lines despite preparing beforehand. He said, "So cute yaar, tu homework karke aayi thi, exam ke time pe bhool gai (You had done your homework before coming, still you forgot your lines at the right moment)."

The video was followed by charming pictures, one of which captured her making a playful expression.

Watch:

Fans flooded Alia Bhatt’s post with affectionate comments, praising her efforts to speak in Bengali and showered her with compliments.

One fan wrote, "Soooo cuteeee."

Others were impressed by her Bangla speaking skills, saying, "Wow!!! Rani...(diamond emoji)" and "You tried @aliaabhatt, so cuteee."

A fan page even dedicated a "Respect button for Alia Bhatt," and someone commented on her "Bengali accent (smiley with three hearts and kiss emoji)."