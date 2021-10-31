हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt dons boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number on her ring finger!

Actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday treated fans to a dreamy picture of herself where she was spotted donning her beau- superstar Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8 on her ring finger.

Alia Bhatt dons boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s lucky number on her ring finger!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday treated fans to a dreamy picture of herself where she was spotted donning her beau- superstar Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8 on her ring finger.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a picture in which she could be seen posing with a leaf in her hand, taken from a low angle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Her face was covered with the leaf, which she held with her left hand. Fans were quick to notice that the actor was wearing her beau Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number '8', emblazoned on a gold ring, on her wedding finger.

The 'Kalank' actor wore a green crop top with ripped jeans, as she posed in front of a cloudy sky backdrop.

"The little things," she captioned her post and added a maple leaf emoticon to it.

Her post accumulated more than 1 million likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans and celebrity followers including Alia's mother Soni Razdan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana among others chimed to the comments section and poured love for the stunning picture.

Ayushmann commented, "This picture is pure art."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than three years now. The two fell in love with the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Going by the rumours, the two could tie the knot in December and have organised their professional commitments accordingly.

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan's next, 'Brahmastra', 'Animal' and 'Shamshera'. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia Bhattboyfriend Ranbir Kapoorlucky number 8Luv RanjanbrahmastraShamsheradreamy picture
Next
Story

Mandira Bedi recalls late husband Raj Kaushal's hard work on 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'

Must Watch

PT6M53S

India Vs New Zealand: Where did Virat Kohli go wrong?