Alia Bhatt flaunts her flawless skin in hot blue strapless bikini – See Pic!

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is currently having the best time of her life as she is holidaying with her sister Shaheen Bhatt to an undisclosed location and now has shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself on her social media account.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “we are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within .. by my very own starlight @shaheenb..”

In the picture, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress wore a hot blue strapless bikini and soaked up the sun as she poses for the camera. The picture was clicked by her sister Shaheen and has been garnering a lot of love and appreciations from all the corners of the world.

Although Alia hasn’t shared the details of the place but has been loving her company to the fullest.

On the other hand, her sister Shaheen has also shared a picture of them holding hands and captioned the post as, “remember what matters.”

On the workfront, Alia has currently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Darlings.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in an upcoming venture with Ranveer Singh. The duo will be paired together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles and will be helmed by Karan Johar.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’ in her kitty.