हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt flaunts her flawless skin in hot blue strapless bikini – See Pic!

Alia Bhatt is currently having the best time of her life as she is holidaying with her sister Shaheen Bhatt to an undisclosed location and now has shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself on her social media account. 

Alia Bhatt flaunts her flawless skin in hot blue strapless bikini – See Pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is currently having the best time of her life as she is holidaying with her sister Shaheen Bhatt to an undisclosed location and now has shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself on her social media account. 

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “we are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within .. by my very own starlight @shaheenb..”

 

In the picture, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress wore a hot blue strapless bikini and soaked up the sun as she poses for the camera. The picture was clicked by her sister Shaheen and has been garnering a lot of love and appreciations from all the corners of the world. 

Although Alia hasn’t shared the details of the place but has been loving her company to the fullest. 

On the other hand, her sister Shaheen has also shared a picture of them holding hands and captioned the post as, “remember what matters.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

On the workfront, Alia has currently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Darlings.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in an upcoming venture with Ranveer Singh. The duo will be paired together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles and will be helmed by Karan Johar.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’ in her kitty. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia Bhattholidayingsister Shaheen Bhattundisclosed locationhot picbikini pic
Next
Story

Vidyut Jammwal clarifies ‘he doesn’t believe in hiding his relationship’!

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Extreme climate conditions recreated in Italian lab