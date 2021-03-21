Alia Bhatt gives mermaid vibes as she swims in colourful bikini

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is going down memory lane. The actress recently had visited Maldives with her gal pals where she had a time of her life. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from the vacation reminiscing the good times.

Alia posted a picture of herself swimming underwater, exuding grace and oomph in equal measure. The image shows her underwater in a pool, as she swims in a colourful two-piece. Recalling the day when this picture was taken, she wrote, "It was the best day."

On the professional front, Alia has a series of films lined up for release. She will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Alia also has her debut production 'Darlings' coming up, along with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The film will be co-produced by Alia and Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress is currently working on 'Brahamastra', which has was stalled due to the pandemic. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht', which is a multi-starrer project.

'RRR', a Telugu film, will see Alia in a cameo role. She was last seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial 'Sadak 2'. The film was a sequel to 1991 release 'Sadak'.