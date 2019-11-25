हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor for Armaan Jain's birthday party

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's birthday party along with him and Karisma Kapoor. Lolo shared a picture on Instagram that also featured actress Kiara Advani, Rima Jain and Armaan's girlfriend Anissa Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor for Armaan Jain&#039;s birthday party

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's birthday party along with him and Karisma Kapoor. Lolo shared a picture on Instagram that also featured actress Kiara Advani, Rima Jain and Armaan's girlfriend Anissa Malhotra.

In the picture that is now going viral on social media, Alia is sitting right next to her lover Ranbir while Karisma, Rima and others strike a pose. Check out the picture:

Ranbir and Alia were snapped at the airport soon after Amaan's bash. They were headed to Manali to complete the shoot of their upcoming film Brahamastra.

Meanwhile, Armaan got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra this year. Announcing it on Instagram, Armaan wrote, "The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous... when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind..."

Armaan also called her the woman of his dreams and wrote, "My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you."

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorKarisma KapoorArmaan Jain
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor to begin shooting for Jersey remake from December 2

Must Watch

PT1H54M37S

Supreme Court hearing on Maha-govt formation ends today, verdict likely to come tomorrow