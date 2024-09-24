Alia Bhatt Makes Stunning Appearance At Paris Fashion Week; Netizens Call Her Diva

Alia Bhatt is slaying and how. The Jigra actress made heads turn with her super stunning appearance and walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. The diva was dressed in a silver corset top paired with black flared pants and the minimal makeup look made her look even more beautiful. Alia recently announced her association with L'Oréal Professional and hence she walked the ramp for the brand and owned the stage like a real diva. Alia was seen walking the ramp with several other beauties including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the video has been going viral and how.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt slay with her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week:

Alia Bhatt fans are showering all the love on the diva for reaching global. Alia has always been an inspiration to millions and once again she has given her fans a reason to celebrate her. Alia shared the stage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and seeing them together was only a visual treat for the fans.

Alia too is a confessed fan of Aishwarya and recently in one of her Alia revealed of seeking inspiration from Ash's dance moves for her songs."When it comes to learning or being inspired by someone who has embodied dance in the most beautiful way on screen, I can't help but think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was absolutely, and still is, just mesmerizing. (She) also gave me a lot of direction and intellect. Whenever I had a song, I'd go to YouTube, type ‘Aishwarya Rai songs,’ and it'd come, and I'd be looking at all her songs just to catch the expressions and just the way she moves from one move to another, the ease, the way she just lets herself be, but at the same time, it's just so perfect and so precise. And she's beautiful to look at". Alia told this to Allure.

On the professional front, Alia is awaiting the release of Jigra.