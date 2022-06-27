Alia Bhatt pregnancy: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted to the announcement

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are hogging all the attention today. The couple announced their pregnancy and fans are going gaga over it. Alia-Ranbir got married in April this year and within a few months of their marriage, they revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Congratulations have poured in from everywhere, with Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar sending the couple love. Now, RK's ex and Alia's close friend Deepika Padukone has also reacted to the news.

Deepee was among the many celeb pals who liked the post. Besides Deepika, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar and Suhana Khan were also among those who liked the post.

Alia dropped a beautiful picture of herself with Ranbir in the sonography room and announced her pregnancy. The actress was seen resting on the bed while Ranbir was by her side. In the caption, she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

On the work front, Ranbir is making his big-screen comeback after four years with 'Shamshera', set to release in July, followed by 'Brahmastra', which is due to release in September. 'Brahmastra' also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead, marking the couple's first film together.

On the other hand, Alia is currently filming for her Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone', in London with Gal Gadot. She also has her home production film 'Darlings' and will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh. She also has 'Jee Le Zara' in the pipeline co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.