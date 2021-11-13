Alia Bhatt gives cryptic reply to marriage question with Ranbir Kapoor - Watch!

New Delhi: While many Bollywood celebrities are expected to get hitched this year, B-Town’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans wanna know when the duo will say 'I Do'. In a new YouTube video, Alia has shared a glimpse of her regular day and named it as ‘A day in the life of Alia Bhatt.’

In the video, she can be seen heading to the Film City in her car where she was seen shooting for an ad with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor for a mattress brand.

In between the ad shoot, she can be seen answering a few questions which have been asked by her fans during the Ask Me Anything session.

Watch the video here: (Courtesy: Alia Bhatt/YouTube)

The first one was about what inspires her. She says, “Two things. My own dreams for myself inspire me every day to work harder and harder. That’s one part of it, the work part of it. And people in my life - my team, my friends, my family, my loved ones - inspire me every day to be a better person just with their compassion, kindness and love.”

She then showed her phone’s wallpaper, which was asked by one of her fans, to which, she turned her phone towards the camera to reveal a picture of her and her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

Then, her fan asked her about the last google, to which she giggled and showed, shimla mirchi (capsicum).

Another fan asked her how she deals with trolls, she said, “I would say, none of these things should be taken too seriously. Someone very wise once told me, ‘You never take success to your head and failure to your heart. The same way, you never take praise to your head and criticism or negativity to your heart.’”

And the final and the most important question which is on everyone’s mind is when she is getting married, Without giving any hint or answer, she simply shrugged and the video ended.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, she will be also seen in Brahmastra with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

She has recently wrapped up the shoot of her maiden production, Darlings. Her kitty is full of other projects also including - Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.