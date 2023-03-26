topStoriesenglish2587954
Alia Bhatt Sends Adorable Gifts For 'RRR' Co-Star Jr NTR's Kids, Actor Hopes To Get One For Himself Soon

Taking to his Instagram story, NTR posted a picture of the bags and wrote, "Thank You @Aliaabhatt, @edamamma always puts a smile on Abhay and Bhargav`s faces..."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 10:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has presented gifts from her clothing brand, specially designed for kids, to Jr NTR`s children. The `RRR` actor has not forgotten to thank the `Gangubai` actor for her sweet gesture. Taking to his Instagram story, NTR posted a picture of the bags and wrote, "Thank You @Aliaabhatt, @edamamma always puts a smile on Abhay and Bhargav`s faces..."

NTR also teased Alia saying "Hope to see a bag with my name soon..." and he posted a winked emoji with it. Jr NTR and Alia worked together in SS Rajamouli`s `RRR`. The movie turned out to be one of India`s biggest success stories that brought the Oscars to the country.

The actors have been awarded the `Spotlight Award` at Hollywood Critics Association 2023 before `RRR` won the Oscar for Best Song.

"Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for NT Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr," the organizers wrote on Twitter. They also shared photographs of the trophies. 

