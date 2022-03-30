Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt breaks silence on daughter's wedding rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, know what he said

NEW DELHI: Over the last few months, news related to B-Town power lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has garnered major attention. While the couple has not reacted to their marital developments, buzz is strong that they are planning to get hitched in October this year. Several reports also stated that the two have also asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day.

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain spoke up on the ongoing rumours of his wedding to Alia and told Pinkvilla, "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know." She further said, "Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

Now, a day later, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, too denied the specualtions and told the entertainment portal, saying, "Rumours. They have been going on and on for a long long time."

A report stated that while promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor's release 'Sharmaji Namkeen', Ranbir addressed his wedding plans with girlfriend. Declining to reveal D-day, Ranbir told NDTV, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for over three years now. The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', and since then have been going strong. Buzz of them tying the knot surfaces on the internet every now and then. They often get papped together inspecting his construction site in Bandra. The bungalow is going to be Ranbir’s new residence. This house is special for the Kapoors in many ways, as before Rishi Kapoor passed away, the veteran actor would often visit the construction site to check on the progress.

Several reports claimed earlier that Ranbir and Alia will move into the Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot. However, it appears that the 15-storey building, located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra, will take time to be completed. As per Pinkvilla, the first and second floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's respectively.

The property - Krishna Raj bungalow, was purchased by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. The bungalow has been their home as well as their children Ranbir and Riddhima's home for close to 35 years.

