Alibaug to Dubai: This is how Shah Rukh Khan and fam-jam celebrated their New Year vacay!

New Delhi: Bollywood's favourite family, the Khans ringed in the New Year 2023 in style. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Alibaug partying, whereas Aryan was snapped having a great time with his friends in Dubai, also, Suhana and Gauri had a blast together.

Today, pictures of Aryan Khan partying with friends in Dubai are going viral on social media. Pictures of Aryan are being re-shared by fan pages dedicated to him. Many pictures and videos are going viral where he can be seen chatting with friends while several other partygoers are seen dancing. Aryan looks dapper in a white jacket that he wore over a maroon t-shirt paired with ripped jeans.

Also, a picture of SRK made rounds on the internet yesterday from Alibaug. In a viral picture, taken from the outside, Shah Rukh can be seen at his farmhouse in Alibaug. The 'Pathaan' actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and standing behind a closed window.

[Latest]: King Shah Rukh Khan celebrating holiday and new year at Alibaug. #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/pNM0QeZYTh — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) January 1, 2023

Suhana Khan was seen partying with her mom Gauri Khan in Alibaug on December 30th. The duo partied with their friends in Alibaug and shared the pictures. Suhana looked chic in a bodycon dress whereas Gauri opted for a subtle blue dress. Pictures have been shared by Gauri and Suhana's fan page now and are going viral on social media.

SRK's 'Pathaan' is one of the much-awaited films of 2023. It stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Suhana on the other hand, will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's OTT release 'The Archies.' Zoya’s directorial marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.