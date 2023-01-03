topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Alibaug to Dubai: This is how Shah Rukh Khan and fam-jam celebrated their New Year vacay!

Today, pictures of Aryan Khan partying with friends in Dubai are going viral on social media. Pictures of Aryan are being re-shared by fan pages dedicated to him. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bollywood's favourite family, the Khans ringed in the New Year 2023 in style.
  • Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Alibaug partying, whereas Aryan was snapped having a great time with his friends in Dubai, also, Suhana and Gauri had a blast together.

Trending Photos

Alibaug to Dubai: This is how Shah Rukh Khan and fam-jam celebrated their New Year vacay!

New Delhi: Bollywood's favourite family, the Khans ringed in the New Year 2023 in style. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Alibaug partying, whereas Aryan was snapped having a great time with his friends in Dubai, also, Suhana and Gauri had a blast together.

Today, pictures of Aryan Khan partying with friends in Dubai are going viral on social media. Pictures of Aryan are being re-shared by fan pages dedicated to him. Many pictures and videos are going viral where he can be seen chatting with friends while several other partygoers are seen dancing. Aryan looks dapper in a white jacket that he wore over a maroon t-shirt paired with ripped jeans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @aryankhan_fanz

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @aryankhan_fanz

Also, a picture of SRK made rounds on the internet yesterday from Alibaug. In a viral picture, taken from the outside, Shah Rukh can be seen at his farmhouse in Alibaug. The 'Pathaan' actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and standing behind a closed window.

Suhana Khan was seen partying with her mom Gauri Khan in Alibaug on December 30th. The duo partied with their friends in Alibaug and shared the pictures. Suhana looked chic in a bodycon dress whereas Gauri opted for a subtle blue dress. Pictures have been shared by Gauri and Suhana's fan page now and are going viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Team Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan_love)

SRK's 'Pathaan' is one of the much-awaited films of 2023. It stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Suhana on the other hand, will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's OTT release 'The Archies.' Zoya’s directorial marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!