Kunal Kemmu

Amid OTT announcement snub, Kunal Kemmu gets a thumbs up for 'Lootcase' trailer from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek

In his tweet to Kunal Kemmu, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Most excited for this. It’s mine and dad’s favourite trailer. All the very best, buddy." 

Amid OTT announcement snub, Kunal Kemmu gets a thumbs up for &#039;Lootcase&#039; trailer from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khemster2

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all praises for his colleague Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' trailer, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, along with other six big films. Abhishek was, however, part of the actors' panel while the announcement was made, but Kunal was snubbed from the discussion. Vidyut Jammwal, whose film 'Khuda Hafiz' is also supposed to release on  Disney+ Hotstar, was not invited to the panel. 

In his tweet to Kunal, Abhishek wrote, "Most excited for this. It’s mine and dad’s favourite trailer. All the very best, buddy." 

Kunal soon responded in kind and said, "Thank you so much. Sir made my day if not my week and month when he hugged me after seeing the trailer can’t wait to share this film with all. All the best for 'The Big Bull'.. looking forward."

See their Twitter exchange here:

Abhishek announced 'The Big Bull' along with Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and the aforementioned 'Lootcase' and 'Khuda Hafiz'. The seventh film on the list is 'Dil Bechara' of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which will release first - July 24. 

While Akshay, Ajay, Alia and Abhishek joined the discussion, Vidyut and Kunal were left out. Hours later, the duo took to social media to express their disappointment over the same. Vidyut said he wasn't invited, whereas Kunal made an indirect dig at the organisers. 

The films will premiere between July and October. The release dates haven't been revealed as of yet. 

