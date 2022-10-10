Amid 'stalking claims', Urvashi Rautela dazzles in green lehenga in Australia, see PHOTOS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress-model Urvashi Rautela stirred a controversy after she shared an update on social media stating that she 'followed her heart' and is leaving for Australia. This left her fans excited and they began trolling the actress brutally and accused her of chasing cricketer Rishabh Pant to Australia before the World Cup.

A day later, Urvashi took to social media and dropped a fresh set of photos where she was seen all decked up in a green lehenga. However, it was her caption that drew people's attention. "Kaise bhula doon usko. Maut insaan ko aati hai, yaadon ko nahi (How to forget them, people die, the memories don't)."

In the photos, Urvashi wore a printed lehenga set as she posed for the photos inside a room. The actor also carried a matching green bag and dandiya sticks in the photos, which appear to be from a Navratri event in Australia.

Once again, the fans commented on her post, with some insinuating that her caption is hinted at cricketer Rishabh. They began a meme fest on Urvashi and Pant.

A comment read, "Will see you again in Australia (cricket) match."

Another person commented, "Come home quietly, let that poor guy play cricket...".

One person wrote in Hindi, "Stop it… will you make me cry by putting captions now?"

It all started after Urvashi Rautela claimed that one man whom she refers as 'Mr RP' used to call her many times for a meet up and that he was madly in love. Cricketer Rishabh Pant later asked Urvashi to leave him and stop making such baseless statements, calling her 'didi'. Urvashi replied by calling him 'chotu bhaiya'. Since then, Urvashi has made appearances during the Asia Cup matches in Dubai and then went viral for apologising to Pant to eventually take back the apology.

Urvashi and Rishabh reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time. Of late, they have been grabbing the headlines for their alleged war of words on social media.

Well, expect Urvashi to attend the India vs Pakistan match at MCG now, which is one of the biggest sports clashes in the world.

India and Pakistan have played 3 T20Is in last 365 days, Pakistan winning 2 while India have won 1.