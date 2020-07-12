Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya test coronavirus COVID-19 positive; Jaya, Shweta negative — Here's complete details

Mumbai: A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were hospitalised to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for coronavirus, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya tested positive for the virus as well.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the report of Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The mother-daughter duo showed symptoms of the virus in their second report. They along with Jaya Bachchan and other members of the Bachchan family had undergone tests on Saturday and had tested negative in their first report.

As per assistant commissioner Vishwas Mote, Jaya Bacchan along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have tested negative in their second report and are in self-isolation

On Saturday night, both Amitabh and Abhishek had announced on social media about them contracting the infection. "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff underwent tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, had tweeted.

Soon after his father's tweet, Abhishek, 44, wrote on social media that both of them had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm. In his tweet on Saturday night, Abhishek said the family was in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and were complying with the authorities.

On Sunday, a team from the civic body visited Bachchan's bungalows - Janak, Jalsa and Pratiksha for sanitisation and contact tracing. Meanwhile, the Bachchan's residence has been declared a containment zone by the authorities.