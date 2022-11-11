topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan visit Siddhivinayak Temple on Uunchai release day, pray to Bappa amid security - Watch

Uunchai Release Date today: Many celebrities visit Siddhivinayak Temple seeking blessings ahead of their film release or project announcement. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan visit Siddhivinayak Temple on Uunchai release day, pray to Bappa amid security - Watch

New Delhi: Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple is visited by an ocean of devotees everyday and among them are Bollywood celebrities as well. On Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek visited the popular Ganpati Temple and took divine darshan of the Lord. Big B and Abhishek Bachchan prayed to Bappa on the day of former's film release. Uunchai opened in theatres on November 11, 2022. 

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were dressed in white kurta-pyjyama, Nehru Jacket added the decent look to their Indian attire for the temple visit. The father-son duo of Bollywood took the divine darshan of Lord Ganpati amid tight security. Many fan pages shared the video online. Take a look here:

Many celebrities visit Siddhivinayak Temple seeking blessings ahead of their film release or project announcement. Big B and Jr B can be seen donating the money offering in the Temple's donation box area. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@bollytellybuzz)

Uunchai is directed by stalwart filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya with an ensemble star cast. It features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and brilliant acting icons including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Neena Gupta. Parineeti Chopra plays an important role in the family drama.

 

Live Tv

Siddhivinayak templeAmitabh BachchanBig BAbhishek BachchanUunchai release dateUunchai movie reviewUunchai review live updatesLord Ganesha

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup