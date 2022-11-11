Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan visit Siddhivinayak Temple on Uunchai release day, pray to Bappa amid security - Watch

New Delhi: Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple is visited by an ocean of devotees everyday and among them are Bollywood celebrities as well. On Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek visited the popular Ganpati Temple and took divine darshan of the Lord. Big B and Abhishek Bachchan prayed to Bappa on the day of former's film release. Uunchai opened in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were dressed in white kurta-pyjyama, Nehru Jacket added the decent look to their Indian attire for the temple visit. The father-son duo of Bollywood took the divine darshan of Lord Ganpati amid tight security. Many fan pages shared the video online. Take a look here:

Many celebrities visit Siddhivinayak Temple seeking blessings ahead of their film release or project announcement. Big B and Jr B can be seen donating the money offering in the Temple's donation box area.

Uunchai is directed by stalwart filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya with an ensemble star cast. It features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and brilliant acting icons including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Neena Gupta. Parineeti Chopra plays an important role in the family drama.