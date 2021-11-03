हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shafeeq Ansari

Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer 'Baghban' screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari dies aged 84

Mohsin Ansari, son of veteran screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari confirmed the report of his demise and said he was suffering from a prolonged illness. 

Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer &#039;Baghban&#039; screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari dies aged 84
Photo courtesy: Twitter

MUMBAI: Veteran screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari, known for writing the screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Baghban', passed away on Wednesday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

He was 84 years old when he breathed his last. His son Mohsin Ansari confirmed the news of the writer's demise, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness. His last rites are going to be performed later today at the Oshiwara Kabristan.

Ansari started his career as a writer in 1974 with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha-starrer 'Dost'.

Further, he penned Dharmendra and Hema Malini-starrer 'Dil Ka Heera' (1979), late actor Dilip Kumar, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Izzatdar' (1990) and 'Pyaar Hua Chori Chori', which starred Mithun and southern actor Gouthami.

Ansari later joined hands with veteran filmmaker B. R. Chopra and wrote the dialogues and screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Salman Khan-starrer 'Baghban' in 2003.The late screenwriter is survived by his son and daughter.

