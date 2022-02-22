हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan in Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's ‘Radhe Shyam’? Here's the BIG B connection

Radhe Shyam update: Cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan is on board Prabhas starrer.

Amitabh Bachchan in Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam'? Here's the BIG B connection

New Delhi: The Pan India magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ headlined by Prabhas is getting bigger with every passing day. After the overwhelming reception coming from posters, teasers and songs from the film, the big news is that cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan is on board the team as he turns narrator for ‘Radhe Shyam’.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam is mounted on a mega canvas, boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects and will see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in never-seen-before avatars.

Given the reach and paramount scale of the film, Amitabh Bachchan with his iconic baritone and stardom brings that much weight and dimension to the film.

Talking about this development says director Radha Krishna Kumar, “The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator .”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on March 11, 2022.

 

