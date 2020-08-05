Amitabh Bachchan posts pic of Rakhi, shares experience of home quarantine as he recovers from coronavirus

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who returned home this weekend after his coronavirus treatment at a Mumbai hospital, earlier today shared a picture of his wrist covered with rakhis and shared his experience of home quarantine.

For his post on Rakhi, Big B wrote in Hindi, "Keep counting your blessings. I have heard money, fame and ego do not last long."

Meanwhile, he called home quarantine a "prison cell" where there are "visiting hours".

On his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, wrote, "And in the solitude of your own home .. no contact .. a prison cell where the visiting hours, often seen in films, occurs through glass shields and telephoned conversation .. to see and connect in hand actions .. they be family, just a few inches away, yet so far .."

Big B was admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. The father-son duo tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and was immediately hospitalised while Aishwarya and Aaradhya's reports came on July 12. They were earlier home quarantined but a few days later, the mother-daughter duo was shifted to Nanavati Hospital.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged a week ago. Abhishek continues to remain in the hospital.