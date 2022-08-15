New Delhi: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan sent a video message to comedian Raju Srivastava urging him to wake up from the state of unconsciousness. "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh,” Big B said in the video message.

The ace comedian is currently on ventilator and is battling for life. He had suffered a massive heart attack a few days ago when he was working out at the gym.

While Raju Srivastava cannot see or listen to it, the video message was played on doctor’s advice. It is said that listening to the voice of your loved ones helps in speedy recovery.

However, the good news is that Raju’s body is showing signs of recovery. His nephew Kushal Srivastava shared with ETimes, "Raju Ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju Ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back."

Earlier, there were rumours that the comedian’s health is constantly deteriorating. However, dismissing them, his family shared a statement on his Instagram handle which read, “Raju Srivastava Ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him.”

Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi on 10th August after he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest. Family, friends and fans of the evergreen comedian have been constantly praying for his speedy recovery.

Raju Srivastava has been a part of the entertainment industry since 1980s and is considered one of the best comedians in the country. His major breakthrough show was ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2005.