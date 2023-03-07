Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update Post Injury During Project K Shoot

Mumbai: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently sustained an injury during the shooting of his upcoming Pan India film 'Project K' in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, Amitabh took to his Twitter account, extended holi wishes, and shared his health update among his fans.

"T 4575 - gratitude and love ever .. for your concern and wishes," the 'Shehenshah' actor tweeted.

In another tweet, Big B wrote, "your prayers are the cure," and sharing a health update, he tweeted, "I rest and improve with your prayers."

The actor took to his blog on Sunday and shared that he has broken his rib cartilage and stated that he is currently taking rest at his home in Mumbai. "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh suffered an injury during an action sequence of the film. He, unfortunately, suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage. "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..." Big B wrote.

Expressing his anguish the actor added, "It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ...All else is well ..." he added.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a pan-India film which also stars Deepika Padukone and south actor Prabhas in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. In this time of distress, Amitabh Bachchan said he has found his solace in the words of his 'Babuji' (father).

The actor wrote in his blog, "Getting time to spend time with Babuji and his genius, his mind his words and his immense creativity .. the essence of life resides in his writings .. and such a learning and amazed joy to be in his company ..There is desire to share .. to share what ever little that I may interpret from his words and his memories of the times spent with him .. to lament the limited .. to be in awe of the vision and the intellect of such a being .. and wonder how ever did one think of all that was written spoken thought by him .."