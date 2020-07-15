हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's late-night writing from the hospital is heartwarming!

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that both Amitabh and Abhishek's health is stable and another COVID-19 test will take place after 5-6 days. 

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in Nanavati hospital, Mumbai along with son Abhishek Bachchan after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus has penned his thoughts on Twitter. The thespian, who is active on the micro-blogging site and in fact shared news of his COVID-19 test on Twitter, penned a heartfelt poem recently.

He posted the poem in Hindi and English respectively for his fans. In these tough times when staying healthy is an everyday battle, his words are reassuring. Take a look: 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who too tested positive for the deadly virus have been home quarantined as of now.

As soon as the news broke of the Bachchans testing positive for coronavirus, several celebrities and fans flooded social media to extend their wishes and 'get well soon' messages. 

 

