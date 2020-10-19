Amrita Rao cradles her baby bump in pic going viral, reveals she is 9 months pregnant

New Delhi: Finally, actress Amrita Rao has made her pregnancy announcement. She shared an adorable photo of herself with husband RJ Anmol and wrote, "Surprise Surprise .. Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already!!"

The picture features Amrita dressed in white and cradling her baby bump while Anmol holds her from the back.

"For YOU it's the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long). But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon ... An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our Families... Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing... #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents," Amrita posted on her Instagram profile.

Take a look:

Amrita Rao hadn't yet officially announced her pregnancy. However, a picture of her with the baby bump had gone crazy viral on the internet last week.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol married in 2016 after dating for almost seven years. The couple leads a very guarded life away from the media glare.