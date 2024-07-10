Advertisement
RADHIKA MERCHANT

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi: Bride-To-Be Wears Unique 'Phoolon Ki Chadar' Dupatta - PICS

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi: Bride-To-Be Wears Unique 'Phoolon Ki Chadar' Dupatta - PICS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant hogged attention on social media as soon as her Haldi ceremony look was shared online by Rhea Kapoor. She wore a stunning yellow ensemble created by Anamika Khanna but it was the  'phoolon ki chadar' dupatta which gave it a 'wow' factor. The dupatta was made of mogra flower buds while the border featured yellow marigold flowers.

RADHIKA MERCHANT'S HALDI FUNCTION LOOK:

Interestingly, Radhika was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor for the Haldi ceremony. Her overall look was elevated by the unique floral jewellery. The Haldi ceremony of Radhika and Anant Ambani was attended by celebrities such as Udit Narayan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Orry, and Rahul Vaidya among others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The Gen-Z stars like Ananya, Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor were seen enjoying the Haldi function as their Haldi-fied pictures were splashed all over the internet. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. 

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12 July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

Reportedly, Nita Ambani recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Benaras and presented the first wedding invite to the Lord. 

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. 

(With ANI inputs)

 

