New Delhi: Who doesn't love weddings? And when it comes to India's richie rich getting married, how can it be any less than the most grand festiver ever. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in July. However, before the wedding ceremony, the host families have come together for pre-wedding festivities which have been scheduled from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar.

Venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

The festivities will take place at Reliance Greens, Jamnagar.

Guest List at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

It's an easy guess that the guest list will include global celebrities from entertainment, business, and politics. A rich lineup of A-listers like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, and Akshay Kumar is expected. Notably, personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Abhinav Bindra, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Ivanka Trump will also grace the occasion.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Spread over three days, the festivities comprise of five events. Where the first day will kick off with 'An Evening in Everland'. On the next day, there is a 'A Walk on the Wildside' with a 'Jungle Fever' dress code, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' a blend of desi activities in South Asian attire. Thereafter, 'Tusker Trails' for outdoor enjoyment and 'Hashtakshar' with guests dressed in heritage Indian attire has been arranged.

Celeb Performances

International sensations Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, B Praak, and Arijit Singh are set to enthrall the audience with their performances. Let's just say, that's how Ambani family rolls!