trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726162
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANT AMBANI

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Extravaganza: All You Need To Know

A rich lineup of A-listers like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, and Akshay Kumar is expected. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Extravaganza: All You Need To Know Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Who doesn't love weddings? And when it comes to India's richie rich getting married, how can it be any less than the most grand festiver ever. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in July. However, before the wedding ceremony, the host families have come together for pre-wedding festivities which have been scheduled from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar.

Venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

The festivities will take place at Reliance Greens, Jamnagar.

Guest List at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

It's an easy guess that the guest list will include global celebrities from entertainment, business, and politics. A rich lineup of A-listers like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, and Akshay Kumar is expected. Notably, personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Abhinav Bindra, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Ivanka Trump will also grace the occasion.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Spread over three days, the festivities comprise of five events. Where the first day will kick off with 'An Evening in Everland'. On the next day, there is a 'A Walk on the Wildside' with a 'Jungle Fever' dress code, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' a blend of desi activities in South Asian attire. Thereafter, 'Tusker Trails' for outdoor enjoyment and 'Hashtakshar' with guests dressed in heritage Indian attire has been arranged. 

Celeb Performances

International sensations Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, B Praak, and Arijit Singh are set to enthrall the audience with their performances. Let's just say, that's how Ambani family rolls! 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?