New Delhi: In the grand extravaganza preceding the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the pre-wedding festivities are about to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3, a galaxy of stars from across the globe is poised to illuminate the event.

Among the constellation of musical talents stalwarts like Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Stebin Ben, Diljit Dosanjh and others are set to enrapture audiences with his soulful renditions of their performances.

Beyond the realm of entertainment, the guest list boasts luminaries from diverse spheres, ranging from technology titans like Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates to Bollywood icons such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year. Many actors are leaving for Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding shenanigans of the lovely couple.

Till now, the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar have seen the arrival of American singer J Brown and multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone. At Jogwad village near Reliance Township, the Ambani family, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, participated in 'anna seva,' serving traditional Gujarati food to villagers. This tradition is part of Anant Ambani's pre-wedding functions, reflecting the family's commitment to sharing food on significant occasions.

Anant Ambani, initiated the pre-wedding functions with 'anna seva.' The festivities are expected to be traditional and lavish, showcasing Indian culture.