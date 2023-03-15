Ananya Panday Caught Smoking In Public At Cousin Alanna Panday's Mehendi Ceremony, Netizens Bash Actor Brutally

NEW DELHI: Actor Ananya Panday, who attended her cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony, held in Mumbai on Tuesday, was caught smoking at the function. The now-deleted picture of the actor showed her holding a cigarette while she attended the bash with her family members and close friends. The picture was reshared by Alanna's fiance Ivor McCray on his Instagram story and showed Ananya smoking a cigarette in the public. However, a Reddit user saved the photo before it was pulled down from social media, and shared it on the platform.

“Was not expecting Ananya to be a smoker," the Reddit user wrote while sharing the picture. The photo showed Ananya smoking a cigarette while she is surrounded by wedding guests, who had assembled to attend Alanna and Ivor's mehendi bash. The now-viral photo of the 'Gehraiyaan' actor smoking a cigarette in public led to a debate on social media with some users severely bashing her and expressing their concern over her smoking.





"Was not expecting Ananya to be a smoker," wrote a user.

"Meri ananya aisi nhi ho sakti," another user wrote.

"Dimag toh nahi hota yinlogo ke paas. Sirf cool dikhna hai," added another.

"Crap, I didn’t know this. She is that beautiful and has such cute lips, can't believe she is a smoker. Dang," a comment read.

"I am actually surprised. This is a reminder that not everything is what it seems," a user confessed.

Another user trolled the actor writing that while they put their health at risk by smoking, they go for botox sessions to look beautiful on screen. "Smoke karo aur wrinkles banao... botox karvao".

Speaking of Ananya Panday's look at Alanna Panday's mehendi bash, she donned a gorgeous baby pink-hued wrinkled pleated skirt which she paired with a uniquely-designed metallic bralette. She opted for neutral makeup and styled her hair in a messy ponytail.