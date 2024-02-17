trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722372
Anil Kapoor Graces First Edition Of French Film Festival In Kolkata

The event was a celebration of cinematic excellence and cultural exchange, marking a significant milestone in the city’s cultural calendar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Anil Kapoor Graces First Edition Of French Film Festival In Kolkata Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor added a touch of his inimitable aura to the inaugural ceremony of the first edition of the French Film Festival in Kolkata, captivating audiences with his presence. The event was a celebration of cinematic excellence and cultural exchange, marking a significant milestone in the city’s cultural calendar.

The ceremony, hosted by Alliance Française du Bengale Kolkata in collaboration with Nandan, was a testament to the enduring bond between Indian and French cinema. One of the highlights of the evening was the thoughtful gesture by the French Counsel General, who presented Anil Kapoor with a special behind-the-scenes photo from his acclaimed film Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya. Captured by the legendary photographer Nemai Ghosh, the photograph offered a glimpse into the creative process behind the movie, serving as a poignant reminder of the artistry and dedication that define cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In his address to the audience, Anil Kapoor expressed his gratitude for being a part of the festival and emphasised the importance of promoting cross-cultural understanding through cinema. He lauded the efforts of the organisers in bringing together filmmakers and cinephiles from different parts of the world, fostering a sense of unity amidst diversity. 

As the curtains rose on the first edition of the French Film Festival in Kolkata, it marked the beginning of a new chapter in the city's cultural landscape. With Anil Kapoor's star power and the collective enthusiasm of the attendees, the festival promised to be a resounding success, paving the way for future collaborations and cultural exchanges between India and France. 

